Tourists are allowed into Abu Dhabi for the first time since March

All of the UAE's emirates have resumed issuing entry permits to tourists.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) said the move would "support recovery plans of the country's tourism sector and economy".

It means that Abu Dhabi and the other emirates will allow international visitors back for the first time since March.

The emirate of Dubai swung open its doors to international tourists at the start of July, with tour operators and hoteliers rejoicing at increased visitation rates. The other emirates meanwhile have focused on domestic tourism, keeping borders shut over COVID-19 fears.

Abu Dhabi updated its border regulations earlier this week, saying all visitors must take a PCR test, register under the quarantine system, receive a tracing wristband and isolate for 14 days.

Over in Sharjah, tourists and residents arriving in the emirate must have a negative COVID-19 before they board their flights.