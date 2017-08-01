ITP Media Group partners with Bee’ah to enhance hygiene and safety at upcoming Hotelier Awards

ITP Media Group (ITP), the company which owns the Hotelier Middle East brand, has teamed with the region’s leading sustainability pioneer Bee’ah to enhance sanitisation at our upcoming Hotelier Awards.

As a result of the partnership, Bee’ah’s disinfection pods will be placed at the entrance of our event, spraying each individual with a fine mist of diluted disinfectant that eradicates viruses, bacteria and other microorganisms on a person or their clothing in less than 20 seconds.

The full-body sanitiser, while incredibly effective, poses no harm to your health or clothing. So, your finest dresses and tuxedos will be just fine.

ITP Media Group general manager Sue Holt said: “As a company we are already working to ensure that our events comply with the UAE government’s guidelines in regard to social distancing and hygiene. To provide our guests, employees and hotel colleagues an even greater degree of confidence in the safety of our events, we wanted to work with a renowned organisation such as Bee’ah, who offer a range of market-leading sanitation services. We see it as our duty to use the latest processes and procedures to provide the cleanest possible environment to ensure our guests can enjoy their evening.”

The 80s-themed event, taking place on November 24, will be held at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, in the city's Business Bay area.

One of the most important dates in the industry’s calendar, the awards celebrate everyone who makes the Middle East one of the greatest regions for hospitality, from the front of house teams, to the laundry managers, chefs, engineers and general managers.