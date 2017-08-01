Dubai restaurants allowed maximum eight customers per table

The latest circular from Dubai Municipality has capped the maximum number of customers allowed per table in restaurants at eight, but larger groups can be catered for through the use of physical barriers on the tables.

The new rules also state that tables that can accommodate larger groups of between five to eight should not be placed adjacent to other large groups. Dubai Municipality also suggests using physical barriers to ensure that social distancing is maintained between large tables.

Released by the municipality on September 24, the new regulations do not require guests to be 2m apart, but all tables must maintain 2m physical distancing. Establishments can use barriers instead of social distancing to cut down on physical space and allow for more tables in the premises.

Queues outside of venues are also mentioned in the new circular, with restaurants tasked with ensuring that social distancing is enforced and that there is no crowding at the entrance of outlets.

As per previous guidance, customers are not allowed to be in the premises more than three hours, and masks must be worn at all times, except when customers are seated and dining.

F&B outlets can ask guests to leave if they do not adhere to protocols, and guests will not be due a refund for any orders already made.