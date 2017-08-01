Dubai's Emirates Airline now flying to almost 100 destinations

Published: 27 September 2020 - 8:15 a.m.

Emirates Airline will soon fly to nearly 100 destinations after further expanding its network with destinations across South Africa and nearby countries.

Before the coronavirus upturned all of aviation, Dubai’s national carrier was serving 143 destinations across the globe. As restrictions continue to ease, the airline is gradually creeping back up to that number.

Emirates has announced it will resume flights to Johannesburg (1 October), Cape Town (1 October), Durban (4 October) in South Africa; Harare in Zimbabwe (1 October); and Mauritius (3 October).

The addition of these five locations will grow the global network to 92 destinations for Emirates.

Emirates will operate to Harare with two weekly flights linked to its Lusaka service. The linked services will connect Zambia and Zimbabwe to key destinations across Europe, the Far East, the Americas, Australasia and West Asia with one stop in Dubai.

Flights from Dubai to Mauritius will initially operate once a week on Saturdays, supporting the Mauritian government's repatriation efforts to bring its citizens home.

Back in August 2020, Emirates COO Adel al Redha said in an interview with CNBC that he was confident Emirates would recover its full network by summer 2021. “Obviously the frequency of flights per day will depend on demand and some of the restrictions that we will need to unwind from some airports in some countries, but in terms of the airline network planning, by summer 2021 we’ll be covering 143 destinations,” said al Redha.
