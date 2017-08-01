Exclusive: Hilton returns to Abu Dhabi with the city's first Conrad Hotels & Resorts

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers will start welcoming guests from October 1.

The luxury brand will replace Jumeirah as operators of the iconic towers, following the signing of a management agreement between Hilton and HH Sheikh Suroor Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.

It is the first of Hilton’s luxury portfolio to operate in the capital.



Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, Hilton’s president for the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, said, “Abu Dhabi is a world leading destination and remains a historic city for Hilton as a location where we began welcoming guests in the UAE almost 50 years ago.

"We are proud to be working with H.H. Sheikh Suroor Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan to bring this iconic hotel to our portfolio and look forward to providing luxury Conrad service at Etihad Towers.”

HH Al Nayhan added, “Etihad Towers is the embodiment of modern and sophisticated luxury and I am delighted to be partnering with Hilton to open Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers.

"Abu Dhabi’s global reputation will be further enhanced with the presence of the luxury Conrad brand - a suitable addition to the world-class retail and dining options available at this landmark development.”

The hotel is one of the five Etihad Towers and has 12 F&B outlets, a spa, a private beach, three swimming pools and conference and event facilities.

There are 576 guest rooms, suites and residences with views of the Arabian Gulf and there's a collection of luxury shops at The Avenue at Etihad Towers.

Nils-Arne Schroeder, global head for Conrad Hotels & Resorts, said, “The debut of Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers in the capital of the UAE marks a significant milestone for the brand as we grow our portfolio in iconic locations around the world to better meet the needs of discerning travellers everywhere.

"This hotel is perfectly placed to offer guests a truly inspired stay with personalised connections to the local cultural and artistic experiences for which Abu Dhabi is known, all anchored by Conrad’s signature intuitive guest service.”