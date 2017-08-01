Cafe Del Mar to open at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

World-famous Ibizan bar Café Del Mar is coming to Abu Dhabi.

The venue, which first opened in 1980, will open on Yas Island in 2021.

Advanced discussions between the legendary nightspot and Hilton are taking place, with the bar expected to take pride of place at the new Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island at the new Yas Bay development.

Famous for its sundown (and sunrise) sessions, Café Del Mar is the ultimate chill-out location and has spawned a series of music compilations that try to replicate the venue's vibe.

As well as the original , there are also branches in Tarifa in Spain, Tenerife and Gran Canaria, Phuket in Thailand and elsewhere around the world.

Originally designed by architect Lluis Güell, the Abu Dhabi outpost will be designed by Broadway Interiors, based in Dubai's Barsha Heights.

The F&B, founded by Chris Barnes, specialists recently completed the redesign of Baby Q in Dubai's Media One hotel, which replaced Q43.

Watch this space for more information.