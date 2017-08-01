Future Hospitality Summit to put Saudi tourism in the spotlight

The Future Hospitality Summit promises to tackle the most prevalent issues in international hospitality and put Saudi tourism front and centre.

Set to take place live from Riyadh, the hybrid virtual conference is organised by the Ministry of Tourism Saudi Arabia and G20 Saudi Secretariat, as part of The International Conferences Programme, honouring the G20 Saudi presidency year 2020.

The two-day event will comprise a virtual exhibition, one-to-one networking session, integrated chat features for the audience and other digital efforts to bring professionals closer together.

Arne Sorenson (president & CEO, Marriott International), Arnold Donald (CEO, Carnival Corporation), Gloria Guevara (CEO & president, WTTC), Jerry Inzerillo (CEO, Diriyah Gate Development Authority), and Anita Mendiratta (Special Advisory to the Secretary-General, UNWTO) are lined up as featured speakers, along with over 100 other speakers and thousands of attendees.

“As a country that is at the forefront of the tourism sector’s response and recovery plans through the G20 Presidency, Saudi Arabia is leading the conversation on the future of tourism and will provide an international platform to bring the industry together at the Future Hospitality Summit.

"Together, we will map out the rebuilding of the tourism and travel sector and strategically plan a sustainable future for stakeholders at every level,” said Mahmoud Abdulhadi, deputy minister for investment at the Saudi Ministry of Tourism.

Jonathan Worsley, chairman & founder of Bench Digital, added, “During this difficult time, it is vital that hospitality professionals across the globe come together as a community to work towards the recovery of our industry. Future Hospitality Summit will not only provide a powerful platform to network virtually, showcase best practice and demonstrate thought leadership, but it will also prove invaluable in ensuring that the industry emerges stronger as a whole from these unprecedented challenges.”

The event programme will span discussions of the post-pandemic world, ways to draw in international travellers, entrepreneur support, sustainable hospitality and nurturing the industry’s workforce.