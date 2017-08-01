Private and public sector key to tourism restart, says DCT Abu Dhabi

Officials within the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) have hailed the UAE capital’s ability to recover its tourism sector. According to HE Saood Al Hosani, undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, public and private sector collaboration has been a key driver of this recovery.

He said: “The success behind this revitalisation is largely due to the close collaboration between the private and public sectors, as well as the commitment showcased by DCT Abu Dhabi’s stakeholders to ensure the implementation of all precautionary guidelines issued by the government of Abu Dhabi across various establishments.

“With the reopening of tourism in the UAE, we hope to promote Abu Dhabi as the safe destination it truly is by enhancing our efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of visitors and residents. We are especially focused on enhancing the safety measures to protect all employees within the culture and tourism sectors, who play a key role in making our destination experience an exceptional one by creating a sustainable creative environment.”

The UAE, including its capital city, resumed issuing entry permits to tourists earlier this month, the first time since March doors have reopened. Abu Dhabi has been gearing for the resumption of tourism by focusing on headliner sporting events, unveiling the second UFC Fight Island which will once again promote Yas Island as a leading tourism destination.

Al Hosani added: “Abu Dhabi is a diverse destination with a variety of landscapes and environments, from which a multitude of unique cultural communities have grown to create a vibrant scene. We are currently working to develop the destinations within these communities to reflect our rich heritage, enabling creativity to thrive and spurring significant economic growth.”

HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi said: “Tourism is one of the cornerstones of economic development. This is why, over the past few years, we have developed the tourism infrastructure in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, in line with the knowledge economy strategies implemented by the government. This includes enhancing the tourism workforce and encouraging more talent to contribute to the growth of the sector.”

Abu Dhabi is one of the UAE’s most popular emirates, drawing in 11.35 million overnight visitors in 2019 , marking a 10.5 percent rise compared to the previous year.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s hotel figures showed that the emirate’s 168 hotel and hotel apartments saw the highest number of guests last year, recording 5.1 million. DCT Abu Dhabi noted the sector saw “robust growth” across total revenue, average room rate (ARR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR).