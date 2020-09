Five-star hotel The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina will reopen its doors on October 1 following a hiatus brought on by the pandemic.

The hotel is home to restaurants including Bussola, El Sur, Sui Mui, Fish and Bounty Beets.

The property assures it takes guest and employee wellbeing seriously and will be following COVID-19 safety guidelines as per the UAE Government directive.