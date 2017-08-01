Wizz Air Abu Dhabi delays launch amid travel restrictions

Published: 28 September 2020 - 8:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has delayed its October 1 launch date.

Once up and running, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will become the sixth low-cost carrier in the country, joining Wizz Air in Dubai, flydubai and others.

Its maiden flight will now take place on November 15, according to reports.

The airline said the decision was made because of travel restrictions, such as closed borders or quarantines in markets where flights are scheduled to operate.

The low-cost carrier had been due to start its operations with an initial route network including Alexandria, Athens, Kutaisi, Larnaca, Odesa and Yerevan.

The airline eventually plans to operate a fleet of 50 aircraft in the Middle East.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) last week warned that quarantine measures are destroying travel and tourism jobs, urging the world’s aviation powers to lobby for testing measures instead.
