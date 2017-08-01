22kt gold burrata gains popularity at FIVE Palm Jumeirah Dubai

Popular party hotel Five Palm Jumeirah Dubai has struck gold with a special dish at Italian restaurant Cinque.

The 22kt Gold Sheikh Burrata dish comprises a 250g portion of burrata served alongside tomatoes, rocket and truffle. It is fully coated in edible gold and costs AED200. It can serve between two to four people.

Speaking to sister publication Time Out Dubai, Cinque revealed it serves approximately ten of the dishes a month.

“Chef Giuseppe added it to the menu alongside our normal burrata because we had a very special local VIP guest who would frequently visit Cinque and always order a burrata,” said a member of the FIVE team.

“Chef Giuseppe decided to create something different to get a wow reaction. So he presented the 22-karat gold burrata – 250 grams of mouthwatering burrata from Puglia, Italy. Served with rocket, the juiciest tomatoes, truffle and topped with 22 karat gold leaf.

“It has become one of our signature dishes and favourite of all our regular guests not to mention one of our most frequently requested, so we decided to keep it on the menu.”

It will certianly turn heads as it comes to your table.