22kt gold burrata gains popularity at FIVE Palm Jumeirah Dubai

Hospitality
News
Published: 29 September 2020 - 6:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Popular party hotel Five Palm Jumeirah Dubai has struck gold with a special dish at Italian restaurant Cinque.

The 22kt Gold Sheikh Burrata dish comprises a 250g portion of burrata served alongside tomatoes, rocket and truffle. It is fully coated in edible gold and costs AED200. It can serve between two to four people.

Speaking to sister publication Time Out Dubai, Cinque revealed it serves approximately ten of the dishes a month.

“Chef Giuseppe added it to the menu alongside our normal burrata because we had a very special local VIP guest who would frequently visit Cinque and always order a burrata,” said a member of the FIVE team.

“Chef Giuseppe decided to create something different to get a wow reaction. So he presented the 22-karat gold burrata – 250 grams of mouthwatering burrata from Puglia, Italy. Served with rocket, the juiciest tomatoes, truffle and topped with 22 karat gold leaf.

“It has become one of our signature dishes and favourite of all our regular guests not to mention one of our most frequently requested, so we decided to keep it on the menu.”

It will certianly turn heads as it comes to your table.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Orange and Schneider Electric team up for experimental 5G connected factory trials in France
    Live today: Security you can bank on
      Sennheiser launches MKE 200 microphone
        StarzPlay sees subscription numbers grow by 141%
          Trina Solar's Vertex 600W/550W series ultra-high power modules pass Tüv Rheinland's comprehensive reliability test

            More related galleries

            Polyflor commercial and residential floorcovering is now available to download on the BIMobject platform
              Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                Dubai interior designer Nikki Bisiker opens up on pieces that capture her personal tastes
                  Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
                    1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel