Could Burj Al Arab Jumeirah be reopening to guests in December?

Jumeirah Group’s flagship property, the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, could reopen its doors as soon as December 1.

Though the Dubai-based hospitality group has kept quiet on any firm date, bookings for December can now be made at the super-luxurious hotel via Jumeirah’s official online portal.

Before December 1, all dates are unavailable, though, from the winter month onwards, dates show best available rates and allow you to confirm and book.

When asked about a December 1 reopening, Jumeirah's PR firm told Hotelier: “While the hotel’s iconic suites are not available for immediate stays, this position is being continually evaluated in line with the return of tourism to the UAE and demand from travellers across the globe.

"At this stage we can’t give an exact date, but we are continuing to evaluate the tourism situation and demand from international visitors, and hope to take room night bookings for stays in the near future.“

The average daily rate during December 1 to 2 for a deluxe one-bedroom suite is listed as AED4,756 at the time of writing, with the royal two-bedroom suite reaching an AED37,474 average daily rate.

Bookings for January 1 to 2, 2021 will see that number jump to AED17,000 for the deluxe one-bedroom suite and AED84,000 for the royal two-bedroom suite. That’s around the same price as a 2019 Mitsubishi Pajero here in the UAE.