Dubai’s Emirates Airline to resume service to Oman

Emirates will restart services to Muscat, Oman on 2 October, bringing the total number of cities served by the airline to 94.

The Dubai-based airline has been gradually ramping up operations since restrictions started to ease. Officials within the group are eyeing summer 2021 as the time when full capacity will return.

Flights from Dubai to Muscat will operate twice a week on Sundays and Fridays. Emirates flight EK 866 will depart Dubai at 0215hrs, arriving in Muscat at 0330hrs. The return flight, EK 867, will depart Muscat at 0440hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0555hrs.

Back in August 2020, Emirates COO Adel al Redha said in an interview with CNBC that he was confident Emirates would recover its full network by summer 2021.

“Obviously the frequency of flights per day will depend on demand and some of the restrictions that we will need to unwind from some airports in some countries, but in terms of the airline network planning, by summer 2021 we’ll be covering 143 destinations,” said al Redha.
