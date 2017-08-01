Etihad Airways CEO predicts ‘wellness certificates’ for future travellers

Published: 29 September 2020 - 9:15 a.m.
Passengers could start having to present a ‘wellness certificate’ before boarding their flights as a method to streamline post-pandemic travel.

That is according to Etihad Airways CEO Tony Douglas, who urged that the sector must use technology and innovation to overcome coronavirus.

“We believe that some form of wellness certification may well come into force,” Douglas said at the virtual Global Aerospace Summit on Monday.

The industry leader pointed out that many global events have reshaped aviation, with COVID-19 being the latest.

“Perhaps if we look at some of the parallels that have occurred over the last 30 years in aviation. In the security space, as an example, we could probably draw from perhaps Lockerbie, post-9/11, post-liquid bomb threat, [and see] that global standards ended up changing and harmonising.”

Douglas highlighted that practices such as baggage screenings seemed unusual at first, but quickly became the norm.

“It might not necessarily be whether you yourself have any unnecessary anxiety about your own health it’s everybody else you’re sharing an aircraft with,” he said.

“[Innovation and technology will] make a big part of turning what is today’s problem, adapting it into the future’s normality.”


