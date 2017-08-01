Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to reopen

Millennium and Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem hotels have announced they will reopen on October 1, coinciding with the resumption of Umrah on October 4.

Catering to business travellers as well as leisure and religious tourism, the two properties added 1,307 keys to those currently operated by Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia when they opened in June of last year.

Speaking about the properties when they opened, Kevork Deldelian, COO at Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA, said: “Located in Makkah, the new hotels will primarily serve pilgrims. We look forward to seeing these properties among top hotels within the Makkah province.” Cluster General Manager Shafqaat Bukhari added: “True hospitality is to create the unforgettable moments for the guests with love and care.”

On the reopening, Shafqaat Bukhari, cluster general manager, Millennium and Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem, said: “Guests safety is our top priority and maintaining hygiene and cleanliness is paramount in the hospitality industry. We want every guest to feel safe and comfortable at our properties.”

“We follow all standards and regulations of the Saudi Ministry of Tourism to ensure the wellbeing of our guests with high precautionary measures being maintained in both properties as part of ‘We clean. We Care. We Welcome’ initiative that has been launched by Millennium Hotels & Resorts to combat the widespread pandemic. Through following these high standards and preventive procedures, we maintain hygiene and safety across the 1,307 rooms and suites, and four restaurants & lounges, while continuing to provide five-star hotel service”, he added.

The Umrah pilgrimage will resume next month after a long hiatus since March. https://www.hoteliermiddleeast.com/news/119469-saudi-arabia-to-resume-umrah-pilgrimage-to-makkah

"Six thousand citizens and residents within the kingdom will be allowed to perform the umrah per day from October 4", the interior ministry said in a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency.

From November 1, visitors outside the Gulf state may come to perform Umrah, limited to 20,000 pilgrims each day.