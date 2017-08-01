Jumeirah Group expands portfolio with Marina Gate property

Dubai-based hospitality company Jumeirah Group has opened its fourth ‘Jumeirah Living’ property – its upscale residential brand – Jumeirah Living Marina Gate.

The government-backed hotel giant, best known for its striking Burj Al Arab Jumeirah and Jumeirah Beach Hotel properties in the emirate, says the expansion of its residential brand is thanks to the new demand for extended stays and serviced living options.

Jumeirah Living Marina Gate is the third and final tower to open within Select Group’s flagship Marina Gate development. Valued at US$1 billion (AED4 billion), The Residences at Marina Gate is Dubai Marina’s latest premium waterfront development, with a range of new retail, fitness and hospitality options being constructed.

In a statement, Jumeirah said its Marina Gate property “combines the luxury of a five-star hotel with the privacy and comfort of home.” The tower comprises 508 keys, split into 104 services apartments, 389 private residences, 15 villas and an executive penthouse. Flooded with light, the accommodations feature floor-to-ceiling windows, along with open-plan kitchens, separate bedrooms and workspaces.

As expected with a Jumeirah project, the tower houses an infinity pool, a two-level gym, a residents’ lounge and a business centre.

According to Jumeirah, bookings for hotel apartments have already been confirmed.