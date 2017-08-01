Jumeirah Group expands portfolio with Marina Gate property

Hospitality
News
Published: 3 September 2020 - 6 a.m.
Dubai-based hospitality company Jumeirah Group has opened its fourth ‘Jumeirah Living’ property – its upscale residential brand – Jumeirah Living Marina Gate.

The government-backed hotel giant, best known for its striking Burj Al Arab Jumeirah and Jumeirah Beach Hotel properties in the emirate, says the expansion of its residential brand is thanks to the new demand for extended stays and serviced living options.

Jumeirah Living Marina Gate is the third and final tower to open within Select Group’s flagship Marina Gate development. Valued at US$1 billion (AED4 billion), The Residences at Marina Gate is Dubai Marina’s latest premium waterfront development, with a range of new retail, fitness and hospitality options being constructed.

In a statement, Jumeirah said its Marina Gate property “combines the luxury of a five-star hotel with the privacy and comfort of home.” The tower comprises 508 keys, split into 104 services apartments, 389 private residences, 15 villas and an executive penthouse. Flooded with light, the accommodations feature floor-to-ceiling windows, along with open-plan kitchens, separate bedrooms and workspaces.

As expected with a Jumeirah project, the tower houses an infinity pool, a two-level gym, a residents’ lounge and a business centre.

According to Jumeirah, bookings for hotel apartments have already been confirmed.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Honeywell UOP Polybed PSA units supplying high-purity hydrogen for Hengli Petrochemical
    How the Middle East’s banking sector is fast tracking digitalisation across the board
      Sharp launches new 440W half-cut cell PV panel NU-JD440
        Department Of Energy in Abu Dhabi launches #SaveAtHome competition to encourage conservation
          UAEREP Tests Efficiency of New Cloud Seeding Nanomaterials in USA

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
              1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                  First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                    In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge