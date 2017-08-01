Leading industry figures to appear on special panel at The GM Debate powered by Hotelier Middle East

The GM Debate powered by Hotelier Middle East returns on September 23 and 24.

The 2020 edition of the event will take place virtually - with speakers dialling in from around the region.

There will be six panels at the event and a key note speech each day.

Some of the industry's biggest names will be appearing, alongside experts in the design, F&B, legal and tourism fields.

The first day will begin with a welcome address from host Tom Urquhart before respected speaker and industry veteran Gerald Lawless takes over for a keynote address.

The first panel (taking place at 1.15pm on September 23) is to discuss travel and tourism in the region post-COVID-19.

As it's such a wide-ranging discussion, some of the region's biggest players are taking part to debate the topics, touching on what's next for countries such as Oman and Bahrain, which have been hit harder than the UAE by the pandemic in terms of hotel performance, and how the resort industry in countries such as Egypt, Tunisia and Turkey will fare in 2021 and beyond.

The debate will be moderated by Hotelier Middle East's group editor Paul Clifford.

On the panel are Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, Hilton's area president Middle East, Africa and Turkey, Guy Hutchinson, President and CEO of Rotana, Anthony Ross, CEO of JA Hotels & Resorts and Marc Descrozaille, COO Middle East and Africa, Accor.

The four speakers have more than 100 years' experience between them and will offer a unique insight into the future of the region's tourism and hospitality industry.

