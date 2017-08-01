UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment visits Al Ain Farms

Published: 3 September 2020 - 5:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

His Excellency Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, visited Al Ain Farms, laboratories of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) in Al Ain, and the Al Shakla border post, as the UAE looks to increase the volume of animal production and achieve food security.

His Excellency Sultan Alwan, Acting Undersecretary at MOCCAE, Ahmed Belhaif, Director for the Abu Dhabi Region at MOCCAE, and a team from the Ministry’s Youth Council accompanied His Excellency Dr Al Nuaimi during the visit.

The Minister said: “MOCCAE’s strategy focuses on enhancing the UAE’s food security and self-sufficiency in accordance with the highest safety and security standards. As part of this priority, the Ministry works to develop local livestock farming and support private sector entities operating in this field. It also seeks to establish the country as the main livestock import and re-export hub in the region through facilitating import processes and increasing the number of import markets.”

His Excellency Dr Al Nuaimi explored the facilities of the first dairy farm in the UAE, and the innovative technologies used in raising livestock and the manufacturing and processing of dairy products.

During his visit to MOCCAE’s laboratories, he highlighted the need for speed and flexibility of services to achieve government excellence and customer happiness. He also stressed the importance of efficiency and accuracy in conducting tests for compliance with the highest standards of food safety.

At the Al Shakla border post in Al Ain, His Excellency Dr Al Nuaimi inspected the veterinary testing laboratories and quarantine facilities, and verified the efficiency and readiness of the staff working in the center. In addition, he met with officials of the federal and local government authorities at the port of entry. Topics discussed included the possibility of enhancing the capacity to cater to the increase in the volume of incoming consignments, the speed and flexibility of the inspection and release processes, as well as the procedures followed.


