Le Meridien Dubai Hotel reopens with new look

Hospitality
News
Published: 30 September 2020 - 9 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre will reopen its doors on October 1 following a brief closure period.

The property, which sits nearby to the Dubai International Airport, features 18 F&B venues, five swimming pools, 24 MICE spaces and 580 keys. Each of the guestrooms have recently undergone a refurbishment also.

As the property has reopened during coronavirus, Le Meridien has taken aggressive measures to ensure the safety of all of its guests and staff. It has also followed all safety guidelines mandated by the UAE government.
