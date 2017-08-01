Georges Farhat moves to Avani Hotels & Resorts after 25 years with IHG

Hospitality
News
Published: 4 September 2020 - 3 a.m.
Hospitality veteran Georges Farhat has taken up a new position in the UAE, now acting as general manager of Minor Hotels’ Avani Palm View Dubai Hotels & Suites.

Farhat’s move to Avani marks his first major hospitality role outside of InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), whom he worked with for more than 25 years.

Speaking to Hotelier Middle East, the GM told us he had spent half his life climbing the ranks at IHG, finally becoming GM of Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina.

In his new role, he will oversee operations of the Avani hotel, expected to open in the final quarter of this year. Once open, the 48-storey hotel will sit between Media City and Dubai Marina, offering easy access to much of Dubai.

It will feature 527 keys, ranging from 45 sqm studios to 425 sqm four-bed residences, with kitchens and private terraces. The hotel will also boast three F&B venues, an infinity pool and a gym.

Replacing Farhat at Crowne Plaza Dubai is Tamara Salha who has been with IHG since 2000.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Honeywell UOP Polybed PSA units supplying high-purity hydrogen for Hengli Petrochemical
    How the Middle East’s banking sector is fast tracking digitalisation across the board
      Sharp launches new 440W half-cut cell PV panel NU-JD440
        Department Of Energy in Abu Dhabi launches #SaveAtHome competition to encourage conservation
          UAEREP Tests Efficiency of New Cloud Seeding Nanomaterials in USA

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
              1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                  First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                    In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge