Georges Farhat moves to Avani Hotels & Resorts after 25 years with IHG

Hospitality veteran Georges Farhat has taken up a new position in the UAE, now acting as general manager of Minor Hotels’ Avani Palm View Dubai Hotels & Suites.

Farhat’s move to Avani marks his first major hospitality role outside of InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), whom he worked with for more than 25 years.

Speaking to Hotelier Middle East, the GM told us he had spent half his life climbing the ranks at IHG, finally becoming GM of Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina

In his new role, he will oversee operations of the Avani hotel, expected to open in the final quarter of this year. Once open, the 48-storey hotel will sit between Media City and Dubai Marina, offering easy access to much of Dubai.

It will feature 527 keys, ranging from 45 sqm studios to 425 sqm four-bed residences, with kitchens and private terraces. The hotel will also boast three F&B venues, an infinity pool and a gym.

Replacing Farhat at Crowne Plaza Dubai is Tamara Salha who has been with IHG since 2000.