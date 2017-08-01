More museums in Sharjah have now reopened

Cultural and artistic tourist spots across Sharjah have started to welcome back guests.

Venues around the UAE closed earlier in the year to keep us all safe during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Now they're back, with social distancing measures in place. Check with each venue for opening times, costs, whether all exhibits are running as normal and if you need to book tickets in advance at visitsharjah.com.

Reopened museums include Sharjah Archaeology Museum; Sharjah Science Museum; Sharjah Art Museum; Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization; Sharjah Heritage Museum; Sharjah Calligraphy Museum; Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn); Hisn Khor Fakkan; Bait Al Naboodah; Al Mahatta Museum; Sharjah Maritime Museum; Sharjah Aquarium and Sharjah Classic Cars Museum.

Many of them are the work of UK company hayley sharpe design (hsd). His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, worked with the firm over an 18-year period to conceptualise, design and deliver a series of cultural, natural history and heritage attractions, including the Islamic and Maritime Museums.

The emirate is also home the world's first permanent Rain Room installation, which re-opened in June.

Rain Room Sharjah, managed by Sharjah Art Foundation, made its debut at London’s Barbican Centre in 2012, and has since travelled to New York, Los Angeles and Shanghai.

A hit on social media, the art attraction allows visitors to pass through a torrent of water but remain dry, thanks to motion sensors, which detect movement and cause the rain to stop.