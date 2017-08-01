Sunset Hospitality Group to open Turkish-Lebanese lounge at Studio One Hotel

Sunset Hospitality Group is adding to its ever-expanding portfolio with the launch of three new venues in Dubai this October.

As well as adding to its Black Tap roster with an eighth outlet, Sunset Hospitality Group is also introducing two new concepts to the city, with Spanish restaurant Lola and Turkish-Lebanese fusion lounge Cloud.

Cloud is set to be located at Studio One Hotel in Dubai Studio City, and will offer Turkish and Lebanese cuisine in a distinctly Mediterranean setting.

Meanwhile, Lola will offer Spanish cuisine in a casual, relaxed atmosphere at TYRP by Wyndham Barsha Heights.

Lorenzo Marras, managing director - dining at Sunset Hospitality Group, said, “We are very excited to be launching such unique concepts to the region and to continue to grow our portfolio in these challenging times. Lola will transport diners to the streets of Andalusia, Spain. The taverna will offer the largest selection of Spanish tavern charcuterie in Dubai and will be the first restaurant to serve Cañas, 20 cl hops, the perfect pairing for tapas.”

The latest expansion of burger brand Black Tap will come at the Mall of the Emirates, while the recently opened Black Tap Erbil in Iraq is also set to take dine-in customers from October.

Sunset Hospitality Group also revealed that Mood Rooftop Lounge is set to reopen at The Meydan Hotel in September.

Sunset Hospitality Group’s COO, Nazih Hafez said: “Based on the success during the first season, we realized that Mood is a one-of-a-kind concept that needs to be fully operational year-round to meet guest demand. We have therefore invested in building a retractable ceiling that will provide a fully air-conditioned space during summer months. Starting September, Mood will be operating all year long. We are also very excited about the opening of Cloud, a fresh neighbourhood concept set to attract many community residents.”