Caterer Middle East Awards nominations reopen until September 15

Due to an overwhelming number of people missing out on nominating due to the coronavirus pandemic, and with the awards pushed back until December 8, the Caterer Middle East Awards is accepting nominations once more.

You have until September 15 to get your nominations in or amend any previous nominations.

The deadline cannot be extended any further, as the final shortlists for all of this year’s categories will be unveiled in the October issue of Caterer Middle East.

Winners will receive a commemorative trophy, plus extensive print and online coverage of their success in Caterer Middle East. Nominate yourselves now, to be in with a chance to win at the best caterer industry awards event of 2020.

Nominations are feee, and each one must include a 500-word write-up of your project along with a single PDF file, no larger than 10MB and also an image of the nominee that can be uploaded directly through our awards website.

To nominate please visit www.caterermiddleeast.com/awards and click on “Submit Nominations”. The website provides detailed information on the categories and the nomination process.

Please note that all nominations should be submitted by the end of Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

To secure your bookings for the awards ceremony you can book your table/seats directly through our website please visit www.caterermiddleeast.com/awards and click on ‘Table Booking’.

Good luck.