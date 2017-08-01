Caterer Middle East Awards nominations reopen until September 15

Hospitality
News
Published: 5 September 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Due to an overwhelming number of people missing out on nominating due to the coronavirus pandemic, and with the awards pushed back until December 8, the Caterer Middle East Awards is accepting nominations once more.

You have until September 15 to get your nominations in or amend any previous nominations.

The deadline cannot be extended any further, as the final shortlists for all of this year’s categories will be unveiled in the October issue of Caterer Middle East.

Winners will receive a commemorative trophy, plus extensive print and online coverage of their success in Caterer Middle East. Nominate yourselves now, to be in with a chance to win at the best caterer industry awards event of 2020.

Nominations are feee, and each one must include a 500-word write-up of your project along with a single PDF file, no larger than 10MB and also an image of the nominee that can be uploaded directly through our awards website.

To nominate please visit www.caterermiddleeast.com/awards and click on “Submit Nominations”. The website provides detailed information on the categories and the nomination process.

Please note that all nominations should be submitted by the end of Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

To secure your bookings for the awards ceremony you can book your table/seats directly through our website please visit www.caterermiddleeast.com/awards and click on ‘Table Booking’.

Good luck.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Honeywell UOP Polybed PSA units supplying high-purity hydrogen for Hengli Petrochemical
    How the Middle East’s banking sector is fast tracking digitalisation across the board
      Sharp launches new 440W half-cut cell PV panel NU-JD440
        Department Of Energy in Abu Dhabi launches #SaveAtHome competition to encourage conservation
          UAEREP Tests Efficiency of New Cloud Seeding Nanomaterials in USA

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
              1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                  First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                    In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge