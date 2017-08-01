Abu Dhabi border rules and testing requirements updated for September

Published: 6 September 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

The regulations for entering the emirate of Abu Dhabi have been updated.

As of September 5, those entering Abu Dhabi can have a negative PCR swab test or DPI laser test within the last 48 hours.

Previously those wishing to enter the emirate with a DPI result also had to have a negative PCR result within the last six days.

Now, a negative DPI or PCR test will be allowed at the Abu Dhabi border.

In addition, those visiting Abu Dhabi, including residents and tourists, if staying for six days or more, must have a PCR swab test on the sixth day of the visit.

Volunteers in the COVID-19 vaccine trial are exempt from the regulations.

