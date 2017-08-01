Abu Dhabi's Emirates Palace names new general manager

Mandarin Oriental has named its new general manager for the flagship Emirates Palace hotel. Michael Koth will oversee the opulent five-star hotel while also acting as area vice president of operations for the group.

In his double-barrelled role, Koth will oversee Mandarin Oriental Jumeira and the 2021-opening Mandarin Oriental Dubai, both located in Dubai.

Fluent in three languages, the German-Swiss national brings more than 35 years of experience to the high-profile job. A globetrotter, Koth spent 23 years with InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), touring its global portfolio of hotels.

With IHG he has been general manager in both Athens and Budapest, before moving to IHG’s head office in Dubai as GM & operations support. Staying in the region, he became regional general manager of Bahrain and Kuwait, later moving to Jordan to head up operations.

Now in Abu Dhabi, Koth will oversee daily operations of Emirates Palace and manage the rebranding of the hotel.

“It is a great honour to lead the vision of the owners and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group in achieving a successful rebranding and delivering exemplary service standards and an unparalleled sense of place,” he said.