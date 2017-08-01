Bahrain resumes issuing visas on-arrival

Published: 6 September 2020 - 8:15 a.m.
Bahrain has resumed issuing visas on-arrival for nationals from 68 countries, the Nationality, Passport and Residence Affairs (NPRA) has announced.

From Saturday (September 5), residents from neighbouring Gulf countries can also get on-arrival visas.

Full details are available on www.evisa.gov.bh.

Bahrain stopped issuing visas on arrival on March 18, with only diplomatic passport holders able to use the service until now.

At the same time, Bahrain reduced the number of incoming flights in a bid to “help contain the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and safeguard the health and safety of citizens and residents”.

Since then, only citizens, residents and travellers with a letter of prior permission, as well as transit passengers, could use Bahrain International Airport.

The resumption of visas on-arrival is part of a number of changes as lockdown restrictions ease across the Kingdom.

Passengers arriving in Bahrain no longer have to quarantine for ten days, provided their airport PCR test is negative.

You can keep up to date on all the latest developments in our travel section here.


