Big names to discuss the future of hotels in Saudi Arabia

Hospitality
News
Published: 6 September 2020 - 2 p.m.

The GM Debate powered by Hotelier Middle East returns on September 23 and 24.

The 2020 edition of the event will take place virtually - with speakers dialling in from around the region.

There will be six panels at the event and a key note speech each day.

Some of the industry's biggest names will be appearing, alongside experts in the design, F&B, legal and tourism fields.

The first day will begin with a welcome address from host Tom Urquhart before respected speaker and industry veteran Gerald Lawless takes over for a keynote address.

The first panel (taking place at 1.15pm on September 23) is to discuss travel and tourism in the region post-COVID-19.

You can read more about that here.

That will be followed by a discussion about the current travel and tourism situation in Saudi Arabia and thoughts on what the future holds in 2021.

After opening up its borders to international tourism with much fanfare as part of Vision 2030, KSA has been forced to concentrate on domestic tourism for much of this year.

We want to find out what’s next and will be welcoming some big names to the panel to do so.

It will be moderated by our host Urquhart, who will be joined by Kamel Ajami, Hilton’s VP Operations, KSA, Levant, Egypt and North Africa, Amir Golbarg, Minor Hotels’ VP of operations, Laurent A. Voivenel, SVP operations and development, Europe Middle East, Africa and India and SVP group human resources and talent development, Swiss-Belhotel International, and Christopher Lund, head of hotels at Colliers International.

We can't wait to hear what they have to say.

You can register for the event here.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Honeywell UOP Polybed PSA units supplying high-purity hydrogen for Hengli Petrochemical
    How the Middle East’s banking sector is fast tracking digitalisation across the board
      Sharp launches new 440W half-cut cell PV panel NU-JD440
        Department Of Energy in Abu Dhabi launches #SaveAtHome competition to encourage conservation
          UAEREP Tests Efficiency of New Cloud Seeding Nanomaterials in USA

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
              1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                  First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                    In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge