Big names to discuss the future of hotels in Saudi Arabia

The GM Debate powered by Hotelier Middle East returns on September 23 and 24.

The 2020 edition of the event will take place virtually - with speakers dialling in from around the region.

There will be six panels at the event and a key note speech each day.

Some of the industry's biggest names will be appearing, alongside experts in the design, F&B, legal and tourism fields.

The first day will begin with a welcome address from host Tom Urquhart before respected speaker and industry veteran Gerald Lawless takes over for a keynote address.

The first panel (taking place at 1.15pm on September 23) is to discuss travel and tourism in the region post-COVID-19.

You can read more about that here.

That will be followed by a discussion about the current travel and tourism situation in Saudi Arabia and thoughts on what the future holds in 2021.

After opening up its borders to international tourism with much fanfare as part of Vision 2030, KSA has been forced to concentrate on domestic tourism for much of this year.

We want to find out what’s next and will be welcoming some big names to the panel to do so.

It will be moderated by our host Urquhart, who will be joined by Kamel Ajami, Hilton’s VP Operations, KSA, Levant, Egypt and North Africa, Amir Golbarg, Minor Hotels’ VP of operations, Laurent A. Voivenel, SVP operations and development, Europe Middle East, Africa and India and SVP group human resources and talent development, Swiss-Belhotel International, and Christopher Lund, head of hotels at Colliers International.

We can't wait to hear what they have to say.