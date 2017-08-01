New executive chef appointed at InterContinental Abu Dhabi

InterContinental Abu Dhabi has appointed Manish Law to the position of executive chef.

With more than 22 years of culinary experience, the Indian national will be responsible for overseeing all culinary operations at the hotel which includes a number of highly-regarded outlets including Fishmarket, Byblos Sur Mer, Cho Gao Marina Walk, and Circo.

Speaking on his appointment, Law said: “I am excited to be back in UAE and at the InterContinental Abu Dhabi known for its impressive portfolio of exclusive dining choices. I look forward to enthralling and elevating our guest experiences throughout our array of legendary restaurants.”

Law was previously part of the pre-opening team of Southern Sun Abu Dhabi and Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers.

He has also held a number of executive chef positions for international hotel chains such as Taj Group, Sheraton, The Oberoi, and Pan Pacific, having worked around the world in countries including Egypt, Japan, Lebanon, South Africa, Kuwait, Singapore, and Malaysia.

You may also recognise Law from television, with the multi-talented chef making appearances on cooking show on Egyptian Nile TV and the Low Cal Show on Zee TV in South Africa.