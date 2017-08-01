Baby Q to replace Q43 at Dubai’s Media One Hotel mid-September

Following on from the announcement in July that Q43 in Dubai’s Media One Hotel was set to permanently close its doors, operator Solutions Leisure has revealed its replacement concept.

Baby Q is set to open in mid-September as a bar and lounge with a fresh new menu and redesigned interior.

Solutions Leisure sales and marketing director Spencer Hartwell said, "We were blown away with the response when we broke the news announcing the closure of Q. We knew the 43rd floor had created more than just memories for a lot of people over the years but we never expected the news to create such a ripple."

The new venue will open six days a week, offering everything from breakfast bites, ladies nights, Coffee Planet drinks, and much more.

There will be 50 percent off food, drinks, and pool between 4pm and 8pm from Sunday to Friday during ‘Golden Hour’, and ladies can enjoy four drinks and a sharing platter for AED100 between 6pm and 1am each Tuesday.

When it comes to music, customers at the lounge-bar will enjoy all their favourite classics with a mixture of house, jazz, funk and soul.