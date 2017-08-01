Etihad Airways continues cuts while Emirates returns to full pay

Hospitality
News
Published: 7 September 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Abu Dhabi’s national carrier – Etihad Airways – will extend the period of reduced pay for its staff until the end of the year as the aviation giant continues to cope with COVID-19.

Salaries will be cut by 10 percent from this month, though Etihad has reintroduced staff allowances, according to Reuters.

Dubai’s Emirates Airline meanwhile has announced its staff will return to 100 percent basic pay from next month, albeit with reduced allowances.

The Dubai-based carrier first cut salaries in March in reaction to the pandemic, with reductions gradually lowering. Now at full pay, staff will have reductions to accommodation allowances, education allowances and transport allowances.

Both carriers have been forced to lay off thousands of their staff amid the pandemic as aviation demand dries up.

Last week it was revealed that the Dubai government has pumped AED7.3 billion (US$2bn) into its national airline to help it survive the current crisis.
