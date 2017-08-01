Join our talk on the future of tourism in the UAE

The GM Debate powered by Hotelier Middle East returns on September 23 and 24.

The 2020 edition of the event will take place virtually - with speakers dialling in from around the region.

There will be six panels at the event and a key note speech each day.

Some of the industry's biggest names will be appearing, alongside experts in the design, F&B, legal and tourism fields.

The first day will begin with a welcome address from host Tom Urquhart before respected speaker and industry veteran Gerald Lawless takes over for a keynote address.

The first panel (taking place at 1.15pm on September 23) is to discuss travel and tourism in the region post-COVID-19.

The second discussion, at 2pm, will centre on about the current travel and tourism situation in Saudi Arabia and thoughts on what the future holds in 2021.

At 3pm, the topic will move to the UAE, where moderator Amy Mathieson will lead a discussion on the country's tourism industry, which took a hit in light of COVID-19, how the response from Dubai and Abu Dhabi has differed and how each emirate is looking to combat it.

As the previous focus on Chinese tourism has also come to a halt, this panel will also discuss where tourism will come from as we head towards 2021 and what will tempt travellers and tourists back to the UAE. Will the reasons for visiting differ from emirate to emirate? What is being done to reach out to previous source markets?

Where will the UAE’s future tourists be coming from and do the source markets look different to this time a year ago? Do hotels need to adapt to welcome visitors from new places?

All topics that will be discussed by GMs Jan Hanak of Radisson Blu Dubai Creek, Deira, Adrian Stoppe of Anantara Qasr Al Sarab Resort, Adib Moukheiber of Zaya Nurai Island and Ayman Gharib, Managing Director of Raffles Dubai.

We can't wait to hear what they have to say.