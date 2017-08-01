Marriott International appoints controller and chief accounting officer

Hospitality company Marriott International has announced the appointment of Felitia Lee as controller and chief accounting officer, managing the group’s accounting affairs.

Reporting to Marriott executive VP and CFO Leeny Oberg, Lee succeeds Bao Giang Val Bauduin, who has recently been made CFO for consumer operations, technology and emerging businesses divisions.

Though Lee has only been with the group since May of this year, Oberg gave her a sparkling testimony. “Felitia brings a strong track record of leading large organisations through change and delivering results,” said Oberg.

“Felitia has significant financial experience in controllership, audit, shared services and acquisitions and integrations. I look forward to her and Val playing pivotal roles in leading Marriott into the future.”

Prior to her Marriott posting, Lee had worked with Kohl’s Corporation, PepsiCo Inc., Pilkington plc, and Coopers & Lybrand.