No sign of UAE-UK air corridor as coronavirus cases rise

Published: 7 September 2020 - 8:45 a.m.
The UAE’s recent increase in new COVID-18 cases means the country could now face a longer wait before making it onto the UK’s air corridor list.

On September 5, the UAE recorded 705 new cases and one new death, almost double the number of cases seen just a few weeks ago.

According to a UK government spokesperson, Britain’s quarantine list is informed by “a range of factors", including weekly case rates weighted against trends in incidence and deaths.

Authorities take into account a country’s testing capacity and positivity, as well as government response, contained outbreaks and an assessment of the quality of data available.

“Taken together, these factors provide a risk assessment that allows ministers to decide which countries to remove from the travel corridors list,” the spokesperson said.

At the time of writing, the Ministry of Health and Prevention states there are 73,471 confirmed cases in the Arab state, with 63,652 of those already recovered.

All visitors to the UK must self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival, with similar rules applying in the UAE.

Around 1.5 million Brits visited the UAE last year according to government data, most of whom used London’s major airports to fly in to either Dubai or Abu Dhabi. Even though Dubai swung open its doors on July 7, all travellers – including those from the UK – have carried out a COVID-19 test within 96 hours of departure.

If the UAE was to be put on the UK’s air corridor list, it would mean there would no longer be a quarantine period upon arrival.
