Join our talk on the future of tourism in the UAE

Hospitality
News
Published: 8 September 2020 - 5:15 a.m.

The GM Debate powered by Hotelier Middle East returns on September 23 and 24.

The 2020 edition of the event will take place virtually - with speakers dialling in from around the region.

There will be six panels at the event and a key note speech each day.

Some of the industry's biggest names will be appearing, alongside experts in the design, F&B, legal and tourism fields.

The first day will begin with a welcome address from host Tom Urquhart before respected speaker and industry veteran Gerald Lawless takes over for a keynote address.

The first panel (taking place at 1.15pm on September 23) is to discuss travel and tourism in the region post-COVID-19.

The second discussion, at 2pm, will centre on about the current travel and tourism situation in Saudi Arabia and thoughts on what the future holds in 2021.

At 3pm on the first day, the debate will turn to matters of tourism in the UAE.

The event’s second day begins with a recap of what happened previously, before Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority delivers a key note speech for day two, introducing the topics to be discussed in the panels that will follow.

The day’s first discussion at 1.15pm focuses on the new health and safety measures in hotels, how they’re implemented and who’s responsible.

Legal expertise will come from Jonathon Davidson, founder of Dubai’s Davidson & Co. law firm, while the hotel industry will be represented by Monther Darwish, MD at Palazzo Versace, Kosta Kourotsidis, GM at Fairmont Hotel Ajman and Stuart Birkwood, curator (aka GM) at Radisson RED Hotel Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The panel will be moderated by Arabian Business’ editorial director Eddie Taylor.

With regulations changing all the time, this is a great way to find out where the legal responsibility lies and how top GMs and hoteliers are responding to the new ways of working.

