Souk Madinat Jumeirah F&B venues offer hefty discount to essential workers

Souk Madinat Jumeirah’s cohort of F&B venues are rolling out a 40 percent discount offer for a wide ride of key industry workers this September.

From September 13, 11 of the Souk’s popular restaurants and bars will provide a 40 percent discount off the total bill for these essential workers, including a plus one on Sundays 6am to 11pm.

Industries include those in the medical field, emergency service personnel, teachers, hospitality professionals, journalists and media professionals, supermarket staff, delivery teams, infrastructure workers and those in the government.

Participating venues include folly by Nick & Scott; Indian restaurant Ushna; Persian venue Anar; Alpine bar/restaurant Publique; Belgian bistro Belgian Beer Café; American-style bar Americano; smokehouse Perry & Blackwelder’s; Asian fast-casual dining concept The Noodle House; Italian waterfront dining destination Trattoria; Middle Eastern fine dining venue Times of Arabia Gold; and waterfront Irish bar McGettigan’s.

A number of additional retailers and entertainment destinations are set to join the line-up in weeks to come.

Valid industry workers are advised to call ahead to confirm reservations and to bring a valid proof of occupation.