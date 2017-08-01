Souk Madinat Jumeirah F&B venues offer hefty discount to essential workers

Hospitality
News
Published: 8 September 2020 - 5:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Souk Madinat Jumeirah’s cohort of F&B venues are rolling out a 40 percent discount offer for a wide ride of key industry workers this September.

From September 13, 11 of the Souk’s popular restaurants and bars will provide a 40 percent discount off the total bill for these essential workers, including a plus one on Sundays 6am to 11pm.

Industries include those in the medical field, emergency service personnel, teachers, hospitality professionals, journalists and media professionals, supermarket staff, delivery teams, infrastructure workers and those in the government.

Participating venues include folly by Nick & Scott; Indian restaurant Ushna; Persian venue Anar; Alpine bar/restaurant Publique; Belgian bistro Belgian Beer Café; American-style bar Americano; smokehouse Perry & Blackwelder’s; Asian fast-casual dining concept The Noodle House; Italian waterfront dining destination Trattoria; Middle Eastern fine dining venue Times of Arabia Gold; and waterfront Irish bar McGettigan’s.

A number of additional retailers and entertainment destinations are set to join the line-up in weeks to come.

Valid industry workers are advised to call ahead to confirm reservations and to bring a valid proof of occupation.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Honeywell UOP Polybed PSA units supplying high-purity hydrogen for Hengli Petrochemical
    How the Middle East’s banking sector is fast tracking digitalisation across the board
      Sharp launches new 440W half-cut cell PV panel NU-JD440
        Department Of Energy in Abu Dhabi launches #SaveAtHome competition to encourage conservation
          UAEREP Tests Efficiency of New Cloud Seeding Nanomaterials in USA

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
              1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                  First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                    In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge