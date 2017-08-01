Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways will cover medical costs if you get COVID-19 while travelling

Travelling has been hit hard by the spread of COVID-19.

While many of us dream of jetting off to destinations near and far, our health and the health of those around us takes priority over wanderlust.

Slowly but surely airlines are beginning to get back to business, with Etihad, Emirates and Wizz Air in this region, but travel is quite what it used to be just yet.

Introducing our COVID-19 global wellness insurance cover - just one of the ways we promise to keep you protected. If you’re tested positive for COVID-19 while you’re away, we’ll take care of your medical expenses and quarantine costs. Learn more: https://t.co/fRDv5UEJEG pic.twitter.com/2ooRz5UxKA — Etihad Airways (@etihad) September 7, 2020

Helping to give some peace of mind and eliminate one problem when considering traveling, Etihad Airways has launched a new initiative as part of its Wellness Programme.

Abu Dhabi’s airline has introduced a COVID-19 insurance cover with every ticket travelling from September 7 until December 31.

The insurance cover is an extension to your travel insurance and if you are diagnosed with COVID-19 while on your travels, Etihad Airways will cover your medical expenses and quarantine costs.



All valid Etihad tickets flying until the end of 2020 are included in the policy and covers passengers for the first 31 days of their trip.

Passengers are not required to apply for the cover.

If you are diagnosed with COVID-19 while travelling you are required to contact the airline BY CALLING +971 450 4007, who will organise services to assist you.

Etihad Airways will not cover the costs of any services that are not organised by the airline.

For more information visit www.etihad.com/en/fly-etihad/travel-insurance/covid-19-insurance-cover.