Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways will cover medical costs if you get COVID-19 while travelling

Hospitality
News
Published: 9 September 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Travelling has been hit hard by the spread of COVID-19.

While many of us dream of jetting off to destinations near and far, our health and the health of those around us takes priority over wanderlust.

Slowly but surely airlines are beginning to get back to business, with Etihad, Emirates and Wizz Air in this region, but travel is quite what it used to be just yet.

Helping to give some peace of mind and eliminate one problem when considering traveling, Etihad Airways has launched a new initiative as part of its Wellness Programme.

Abu Dhabi’s airline has introduced a COVID-19 insurance cover with every ticket travelling from September 7 until December 31.

The insurance cover is an extension to your travel insurance and if you are diagnosed with COVID-19 while on your travels, Etihad Airways will cover your medical expenses and quarantine costs.


All valid Etihad tickets flying until the end of 2020 are included in the policy and covers passengers for the first 31 days of their trip.

Passengers are not required to apply for the cover.

If you are diagnosed with COVID-19 while travelling you are required to contact the airline BY CALLING +971 450 4007, who will organise services to assist you.

Etihad Airways will not cover the costs of any services that are not organised by the airline.

For more information visit www.etihad.com/en/fly-etihad/travel-insurance/covid-19-insurance-cover.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Honeywell UOP Polybed PSA units supplying high-purity hydrogen for Hengli Petrochemical
    How the Middle East’s banking sector is fast tracking digitalisation across the board
      Sharp launches new 440W half-cut cell PV panel NU-JD440
        Department Of Energy in Abu Dhabi launches #SaveAtHome competition to encourage conservation
          UAEREP Tests Efficiency of New Cloud Seeding Nanomaterials in USA

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
              1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                  First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                    In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge