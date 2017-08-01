Budget airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi takes step closer to regular UAE flights

Hospitality
News
Published: 9 September 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Wizz Air has moved a step closer to making regular flights between Abu Dhabi and destinations around the world.

Already flights connecting Abu Dhabi and Europe are available to book and the airline will launch with an initial route network including the cities of Alexandria, Athens, Kuaisi, Larnaca, Odesa and Yeravan.

One way tickets start from AED245 per passenger.

The airline has even announced plans to double the initial launch fleet this year to connect cities to Abu Dhabi.

Recently the first Airbus A321neo aircraft landed in Abu Dhabi, an environmentally-friendly aircraft with the lowest environmental footprint and cost base in the region.

“With the arrival of our first aircraft to Abu Dhabi we have made an important step on our journey towards starting our operations and developing our presence in Abu Dhabi,”said Kees Van Schaick, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. “We contribute to the local economic diversity while offering ever more affordable travel opportunities on our low fare network.

“Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, as well as our enhanced protective measures, will ensure the best possible sanitary conditions for travellers.”


