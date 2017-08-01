BurJuman Arjaan by Rotana in Dubai opens new restaurant-café

BurJuman Arjaan by Rotana in Bur Dubai has opened a second location for urban restaurant-café concept Café 302.

Following on from the original in Abu Dhabi at sister property Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana, Café 302 offers a casual location to enjoy a wholesome bite from its varied menu.

Ulrich Hoffmeister, cluster general manager for BurJuman Arjaan by Rotana and Jumeira Rotana said: “The new Café 302 in Dubai is yet another complementary concept within Rotana’s innovative and developed food and beverage brands, all of which give the dining experience at Rotana a real edge.”

“One of the biggest selling points of Café 302 in Dubai is that we serve healthy, homemade food with only the best ingredients and catering to an array of dietary preferences. We continue to see huge demand from consumers, with the number of individuals embracing vegan, vegetarian and Jain friendly regimes growing rapidly; hence our decision to add to our menu a new era of plant-based cuisines,” he added.

Some of the menu highlights include smoked salmon eggs benedict, toasted caprese panini sandwich, Moroccan tomato and onion soup, and dairy-free chocolate and salted caramel cheesecake.