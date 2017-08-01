Dubai crowned best medical tourism destination in the region

The emirate of Dubai has maintained its position as the Arab region’s top medical tourism destination for the second year in a row.

That is according to the Global Medical Tourism Index released by International Healthcare Research Centre (IHRC) Worldwide, which ranks international cities on their healthcare services to foreign travellers.

The emirate was scored against three criteria, where it ranked fifth in quality and services facilities; seventh for its environmental offerings and 13th for its medical tourism industry. Altogether Dubai was ranked sixth for its medical tourism offerings out of a cohort of 46 international destinations.

The achievement is thanks to the efforts of the Dubai Government, represented by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), to strengthen the medical tourism sector in the emirate and boost overall economic diversification.

During the first half of 2020, DHA issued 3,397 licenses to health facilities in Dubai, while 45 new health facilities, a hospital, and 10 general and specialised medical clinics were inaugurated during the period. Moreover, Dubai has 20 licensed centres specialising in traditional, complementary, and alternative medicine (TCAM). These centres currently offer eight TCAM services and employ 234 professionals. At least 20 dedicated medical centres being managed by licensed health professionals are operating in the emirate as well.

All that culminated for a four percent increase in medical tourism arrivals last year.

DHA CEO of the Health Regulation Sector Dr Marwan Al Mulla said: “The latest recognition once again emphasises the quality of healthcare services in Dubai and its attractiveness as a global healthcare centre. This achievement is the result of our response to the directives of our wise leadership to enhance the regulatory framework within our medical system and build a world-class healthcare infrastructure and capabilities that meet the needs of healthier and happier communities in the country.”

He added: “Dubai positions itself as a destination where medical and wellness tourists from all over the world can avail of safe, reliable, and innovative services that will help improve their health and, consequently, the quality of their life. We have placed all the necessary precautionary measures recommended by local and global health authorities to ensure the safety of our local and international patients.”

Health Tourism Department director Mohamed Al Mehri concluded: “Amid the COVID-19, Dubai continues to offer its remarkable healthcare services. Thanks to its efforts to safeguard the health of all patients, medical personnel and the members of the wider local community, Dubai remains one of the safest destinations for medical tourists from all over the world.”