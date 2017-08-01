Gulfood Manufacturing exhibition postponed to 2021

Hospitality
News
Published: 9 September 2020 - 7:45 a.m.
Foodservice, machinery and ingredient supplier exhibition Gulfood Manufacturing has been postponed this year, moving the event to 2021 due to COVID-19.

The event will now take place from November 7 to November 9 2021.

Though physical events across the region have been resuming, with others supplemented with digital events, Gulfood Manufacturing organisers said they could not deliver the event with many of their partners and exporters landlocked by travel restrictions.

In a statement, organisers said: “Whilst this decision will disappoint many who have come to rely upon the event as an important showcase of the latest manufacturing business improvement tools, the forward planning and advance logistics necessary to deliver an international event of such scale is not possible for many partners and exporters given current uncertainty surrounding travel and quarantine restrictions.

“This has particular impact upon food producers and manufacturers as they tackle the challenges around food security and safety.”

What started as an offshoot of the established Gulfood trade show, Gulfood Manufacturing has steadily become an industry-leading event in its own right. In 2019, the exhibition covered 19 halls, with 1,500+ companies showcasing their products to more than 35,000 international visitors.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

GlobalData report: Deal activity in global oil and gas industry largely driven by themes
    Equinix expands collaboration with VMware to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation
      Huawei appoints new president for Cloud and AI Business Group in the Middle East
        ADNOC partners with Mubadala and ENEC for ICV
          Abu Dhabi and Israel enter historic film and TV deal

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
              1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                  First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                    In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge