Moustafa Abedlfattah made R Hotels’ group director of sales in the GCC

R Hotels has made Moustafa Abdelfattah its new group director of sales for the GCC market.

In his new role, Abedelfattah will also take up the responsibility of DOSM at Ramada Downtown Dubai. He will be expected to lead the sales and marketing teams in developing new strategies and campaigns, spurring business and building upon the hotels’ existing partnerships.

As cluster director of sales for R Hotels, he will be responsible in increasing the GCC market share of the group’s other three properties in Dubai (Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Dubai JBR, The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel and ibis Styles Jumeirah), as well as of its three hotels in Ajman (Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman, Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman and Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche).

With a decade of experience under his belt, he has previously worked as regional sales director for Middle East at Lux Resorts and Hotels – Maldives and Mauritius, as well as director of sales at Six Senses Zighy Bay.