What does the future hold for F&B in hotels?

The GM Debate powered by Hotelier Middle East returns on September 23 and 24.

The 2020 edition of the event will take place virtually - with speakers dialling in from around the region.

There will be six panels at the event and a key note speech each day.

Some of the industry's biggest names will be appearing, alongside experts in the design, F&B, legal and tourism fields.

The first day will begin with a welcome address from host Tom Urquhart before respected speaker and industry veteran Gerald Lawless takes over for a keynote address.

The first panel (taking place at 1.15pm on September 23) is to discuss travel and tourism in the region post-COVID-19.

The second discussion, at 2pm, will centre on about the current travel and tourism situation in Saudi Arabia and thoughts on what the future holds in 2021.

At 3pm on the first day, the debate will turn to matters of tourism in the UAE.

The event’s second day begins with an address by Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, before the first discussion at 1.15pm focuses on the new health and safety measures in hotels.

Next up, at 2pm, is a discussion about the future of F&B in hotels.

Along with the hotel industry suffering in 2020, the F&B industry was also hit hard. With supply chains grinding to a halt and custom disappearing, they were all forced to close, with some commentators saying 50 percent of Dubai venues would never reopen. So – what’s next?

We'll be discussing the advantages and disadvantages of operating in-house restaurants and those that are externally operated, what the role of celebrity chef associations is going forward, and whether homegrown talent should be championed more.

There are some big hitters on the panel, which will be moderated by Caterer Middle East editor Simon Ritchie.

Speaking on the day will be Emma Banks, Hilton’s VP F&B Strategy & Development, EMEA, Michael Ellis, chief culinary officer at Jumeirah Group, Lynne Bellinger director of F&B development at Marriott International, Omar Souab, GM at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk and Naim Maadad, chief executive and founder of Gates Hospitality.