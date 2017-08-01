Schlumberger and Dataiku ink technology partnership for enterprise-scale AI

Schlumberger and Dataiku have entered into an exclusive technology partnership that will enable the E&P industry to build and deploy their own artificial intelligence (AI) solutions across the full breadth of their upstream workflows within the DELFI* cognitive E&P environment.

The partnership will deliver unprecedented capabilities to petrotechnical domain experts in response to global demand for AI, bridging the gap between machine learning and domain expertise to enable better insights. The industry will have access to an innovation platform where data scientists—experts in the development of AI solutions—can accelerate the deployment of new solutions across their organizations. In addition, making Dataiku technology available in the DELFI environment equips petrotechnical experts to build and extend workflows by leveraging machine learning and data science capabilities that are supported by a rich algorithm library.

Combining existing Schlumberger digital tools and solutions with the proven enterprise AI technology from Dataiku means a ready-to-deploy full machine learning solution will be available at enterprise scale to the E&P industry.

“The technology partnership between Dataiku and Schlumberger will accelerate innovation in our industry. Democratizing AI at enterprise scale enables our customers to rapidly create new ways of working to gain powerful new insights from their planning and operations data and workflows. We are empowering industry professionals who have first-hand understanding of E&P challenges with the ability to amplify differentiation by creating impactful, fit-for-purpose AI solutions themselves. The ability to prototype, prove and deploy innovative solutions across oil and gas operations is now a possibility for all,” said Trygve Randen, president, Software Integrated Solutions, Schlumberger.

“Starting this journey with Schlumberger means further accelerating and expanding the application of leading AI capabilities for users of the DELFI cognitive E&P environment. The game-changing solutions enabled for data-driven projects will deliver new insights and rapid business impact for the upstream sector. At Dataiku, we’re excited to enter a partnership where our vision of democratizing AI in the enterprise through collaboration across the business so closely matches the open approach of Schlumberger in digitally transforming workflows for the E&P industry,” said Florian Douetteau, CEO, Dataiku.