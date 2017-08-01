Oil & gas drives Oman's FDI to $30.26bn in Q2 2019

Foreign direct investments (FDI) into Oman jumped to $30.26bn (RO11.65bn) in Q2 2019, up 13.3% from the same period in 2018, when it got $26.7bn (RO10.29bn) in FDI, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information. Investment into manufacturing reached $4.15bn (RO1.6bn) in Q2 2019, according to Oman News Agency.

Upstream activity accounted for more than half of the FDI volume in Q2 2019, at $17.14bn (RO6.6bn). The UK brought in $14.67bn (RO5.65bn) of investments into the sultanate, followed by the UAE with $2.96bn (RO1.14bn), the US with $2.32bn (RO897mn), Kuwait with $2.16bn (RO831.3mn), and China with $1.26bn (RO 486.2mn).