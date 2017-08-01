Oil & gas drives Oman's FDI to $30.26bn in Q2 2019

Oil & Gas
News
Oil & gas drives Oman's FDI to $30.26bn in Q2 2019
Published: 16 December 2019 - noon
By: Carla Sertin

Foreign direct investments (FDI) into Oman jumped to $30.26bn (RO11.65bn) in Q2 2019, up 13.3% from the same period in 2018, when it got $26.7bn (RO10.29bn) in FDI, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information. Investment into manufacturing reached $4.15bn (RO1.6bn) in Q2 2019, according to Oman News Agency.

Upstream activity accounted for more than half of the FDI volume in Q2 2019, at $17.14bn (RO6.6bn). The UK brought in $14.67bn (RO5.65bn) of investments into the sultanate, followed by the UAE with $2.96bn (RO1.14bn), the US with $2.32bn (RO897mn), Kuwait with $2.16bn (RO831.3mn), and China with $1.26bn (RO 486.2mn).

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

SABIC’s CSR and sustainability performance gets top ranking in EcoVadis index
    Saudi Aramco completes acquisition of 17% of South Korean Hyundai Oilbank for $1.2bn
      2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Udo Huenger, vice president, Middle East, Egypt and Iran, BASF
        2019 RPME Power 50: Sulaiman M Ababtain, president and CEO, SATORP
          2019 RPME Power 50: Mohammad N Al-Naghash, president and CEO, YASREF

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week