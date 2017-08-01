DNV GL wins framework agreement with DNO for Norwegian Continental Shelf operations

DNV GL, the technical advisor to the global oil and gas industry, has been awarded a framework agreement by DNO ASA to provide a broad portfolio of engineering and management support and verification services to support the operator, as it expands operations and developments in the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS). DNV GL will support DNO in enhancing safety, maintaining compliance and reducing its environmental footprint as it seeks to achieve its ambitions in the region.

The term of the contract is three years, with an option for further extensions of up to four additional years.

DNO, founded in 1971, operates and supports more than 20 licences and works in partnership on many more in the NCS, UK and Middle East and recently announced increased investment in the North Sea region.

The agreement will be managed from DNV GL’s office in Stavanger, Norway and supported with a global network of 2,000 technical experts, with global services ranging from verification, environmental to due diligence studies.

“DNO has a vision to become a leading independent exploration and production company as it pursues a significant growth strategy in the North Sea. DNV GL with our capabilities, expertise and approach is looking forward to working with DNO to keep production efficient, operations safe and reduce environmental impact” said Geir Egil Eie, Head of Department, Subsea and Asset Risk Management, DNV GL – Oil & Gas.

Several projects are already underway, including environmental work, a materials study and Hydrogen induced stress cracking (HISC) assessments. More are expected in 2020.

“There is no doubt the North Sea is a challenging region for new and established operators. Through close collaboration and understanding of DNO’s aims, we are committed to providing the highest quality support across all aspects of risk management and HSE. The integrated nature of this arrangement means we can be proactive and flexible to meet DNO’s needs, with ongoing dialogue across all disciplines to add value wherever possible,” added Arve Johan Kalleklev, Regional Manager, Norway, DNV GL – Oil & Gas.