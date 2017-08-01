N-Sea won $200mn worth of Middle East contracts in 2019

N-Sea, a leading IRM subsea services provider, has experienced a prosperous year, reporting an increase in sales with contract wins with new clients.

Having completed over 1,500 vessel days throughout the year, N-Sea’s bases in Aberdeen, the Netherlands and the Middle East have seen substantial commercial growth, reinforced by an increase in personnel numbers.

North Sea success continued with ongoing work through long-term frame agreements for several major oil and gas international operators and the securing of contract wins with three new key clients. Managed and supported by N-Sea’s IRM team, the projects comprised air diving inspection, repair and maintenance, in addition to light construction requirements, assisted by the charter of six diving support vessels and N-Sea’s three daughtercrafts. As a result, the Aberdeen division has appointed a number of additional personnel to its workforce.

Having established a strong presence within the UAE since 2016, N-Sea’s Dubai office has extended its services into emerging markets, having secured work in Libya with a tier 1 contractor and currently working on saturation diving and air diving scopes in Egypt. Throughout 2019, the Middle East base has achieved a 500% growth and attained $20mn in contract wins, making it a record year for the region. As a direct result, N-Sea has increased its Dubai-based personnel from two employees to 15, with an offshore team in excess of 125 and additional internal support from UK colleagues.

N-Sea’s longstanding track record of survey capabilities also continued to grow during 2019, with the completion of a $3.01mn survey and UXO identification project for a green energy giant, deployed via the company’s survey operations team. In the latter part of the year, N-Sea further developed and formalised its UXO services, via significant investment in its existing joint venture with BODAC.

Underpinning the company-wide growth strategy, N-Sea’s Data Centre has seen a $2mn upgrade in August, giving the company one of the industry’s most effective, secure and future-proofed storage systems.

N-Sea CEO, Arno van Poppel commented: “N-Sea has an extensive track record throughout its range of services and provides one of the most comprehensive integrated energy services available.

“Investments in cable repair, storage and PLIB solutions, as well as scour protection, will allow the company to further consolidate its presence within current marketplaces, whilst expanding into new regions.”

N-Sea specialises in subsea services for the renewable, oil and gas and telecom/utilities industries, as well as for civil contracting communities. With a focus on safe and efficient operations, N-Sea provides near shore, offshore and survey services to asset operators and tier 1 contractors.