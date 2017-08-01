NETZSCH and Oil Dynamics create joint product to prevent blowouts and environmental impact

Decades ago a German Joint product by NETZSCH and Oil Dynamics GmbH available energy supplier had started to use an underground deposit for gas storage. After a few years, however, it became evident during pumping of the medium that the geological horizon in which it was stored had emitted substantial oil quantities into the gas. This resulted in a conversion from gas to oil production. A suitable pump system had to be acquired in order to reliably transport the crude oil to the surface from a depth of more than 1,200 m.

To exclude the possibility of overloading the dynamic seal on the surface and therefore a blowout, NETZSCH suggested the use of the first progressing cavity pump which is driven underground in Central Europe – the NETZSCH ESPCP. The special feature of this special pump having being designed as a joint project together Oil Dynamics GmbH with is that the rotor is not driven via a very long shaft or linkage from a drive head on the surface, but rather the rotor-stator combination and the motor are sunk into the well. The motor or bearing unit is connected directly to the rotor via a flexible rod. All radial and axial forces of the rotor are absorbed by a special underground bearing housing.

In addition to this, the dynamic seal is also located in the 1,200 m deep well. This moved all critical components of the pumping solution below ground, precluding environmental impact from leaks above ground. The motor for the system is a permanent magnet model (PMM) with special SPMM control which can ensure flexible flow rates, even with extreme fluctuations of up to 500 percent. Thanks to the PMM motor and the precisely adapted SPSS control, the solution designed by NETZSCH reliably achieves speeds from 100 to 500 rpm. That can ensure the desired flow rate of 1:5 and therefore achieve maximum flexibility.

Oil Dynamics GmbH is a German company which was founded by a group of seasoned and long experienced professionals with extensive background in the oil and pump industries. The company focus is directed towards engineering, manufacturing, testing, supply and service of premium Artificial Lift Systems for the upstream oil industry as well as geothermal and water applications. From the onset the team worked on a close and trustful basis with clients and suppliers in order to create value and develop long-term relations and long-lasting solutions for the individual needs of each project, client and supplier. In support of the global pursuit to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, optimized performance and sustainable technologies are at the heart of ours engineering effort. In addition to our own designs, Oil Dynamics GmbH integrates technologies from global champions into efficient Artificial Lift or Horizontal Pumping Systems. Related to our internally developed Quality System we test each individual equipment and the system integration before shipping the product to our customers.