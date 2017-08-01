Petrochemical Update to feature ExxonMobil, Shell, BASF and Dow

Oil & Gas
News
Petrochemical Update to feature ExxonMobil, Shell, BASF and Dow
Published: 19 December 2019 - 9:15 a.m.

Next June, 10,000+ petrochemical industry influencers from the like of Shell, ExxonMobil, BASF, Dow, Lyondellbasell, SABIC, Wood and more will descend on Houston for the world’s largest downstream event– Downstream 2020 Conference & Expo (June 10-11th, Houston).

World-class construction, design, technology, maintenance, logistics and the other service provider companies will also be in attendence to do business and share insight.

The 10,000+ person event will host high-level presentations and panel discussions from the industry’s biggest movers-and-shakers, providing the latest industry insights on new projects in the region across 5 dedicated tracks.

Top track speakers already include:
• Taylor Auburg, VP Projects, Freeport LNG
• Walter Pesenti, Global Petrochemical Operational Excellence General Manager, BP
• Mark Fonda, CTO, Meridian Energy Group
• Rodger Guenther, CEO, Port of Houston
• Paula Glover, CEO & President, American Association of Blacks in Energy
• Bet Bement, Director of Supply Chain, Petrochemicals North America, BASF

To avail a discount, use discount code XMAS200 before 20 December 2019.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

USA News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

McDermott, Chiyoda introduce feed gas to Train 2 at Cameron LNG
    Siemens Delivers World’s First HL-Class Gas Turbine to power station in US
      US set to be energy independent: Rystad Energy
        Plastic makers welcome recycle act introduced by the US Senate
          Worley inks enabling agreement with ExxonMobil

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Dubai International Content Market 2019
              In pictures: Cloudbass UK's 4K OB truck
                Photos: Hyatt Place Dubai/Jumeirah is now open
                  Photos: One&Only Desaru Coast in Malaysia
                    Photos: Taj hotels around India, Bhutan