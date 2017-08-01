Asia-Pacific T&D equipment tenders activity declines 16% in Q3 2019

There were 324 T&D equipment tenders announced in the Asia-Pacific region in Q3 2019, marking a drop of 16% over the last 12-month average of 388, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.

T&D Project stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Asia-Pacific region in Q3 2019 with 895 tenders and a 50.9% share, followed by T&D Equipment with 324 tenders and an 18.4% share and Generation Equipment with 255 tenders and a 14.5% share during the quarter.

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 275 tenders and an 84.9% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: 47 tenders and a 14.5% share Project Implementation: two tenders and a 0.6% share.

Thermal is top technology for Asia-Pacific T&D equipment tenders in Q3 2019

Looking at T&D equipment tenders by the type of technology in the Asia-Pacific region, thermal accounted for 20 tenders with a 52.6% share, followed by hydro with 16 tenders and a 42.1% share and solar with one tender and a 2.6% share.