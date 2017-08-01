IPTC 2020 Saudi Arabia to draw top oil and gas experts

The 12th edition of the International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC) will be held 13–15 January 2020 at Dhahran EXPO in Dhahran, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, with Saudi Aramco serving as the Exclusive Host.

IPTC will be the first international multi-disciplinary, inter-society oil & and gas conference and exhibition in Saudi Arabia. The theme, “Vision to Prosperity: A New Energy Era Emerges”, highlights the industry’s continuous effort to make the new global energy vision a reality. IPTC 2020 is hailed as a remarkable event that brings together the best minds in the industry to discover solutions and technologies to take the industry on a path of further development and innovation.

A comprehensive agenda will feature distinguished industry experts speaking at the Opening Session; CEO Plenary Session: Vision to Prosperity, A New Energy Era Emerges; Executive Plenary Session: Shaping the Upstream Ecosystem for a New Energy Era; followed by an Energy Think Tank Plenary Session: Navigating the Global Dynamic Energy Scene. Five Panel Sessions will highlight topics like, The Role of IR 4.0 in Revolutionising the Oil and Gas Industry, Emerging Technologies and Challenges from Exploration to Development, The Future of Gas: From Wellhead to Market, Talent Development and Workforce Diversity, and The Unconventional Business: Recycling the Know How.

An IPTC Society Presidents Panel will see presidents from AAPG, EAGE, SEG and SPE addressing the most timely topics facing their Societies during the session. Global industry professionals will focus on topics and trends spanning 100 technical sessions. Delegates will be presented with ample opportunities to network at a Topical Luncheon and experience Saudi Arabian hospitality at a Cultural Reception.

For those aiming to enhance their technical knowledge, four seminars will be offered on topics such as reservoir compartmentalisation, reserves and resources, geomechanics, and machine learning. Diversity and Inclusion Panel Sessions and Workshop will stimulate discussions on best practices to increase diversity, promote inclusion, and to encourage the concept of belonging. An exhibition over 6250 sqm will take place simultaneously, featuring over 150 exhibitors showcasing the latest products and technology, enabling delegates and visitors to discuss potential partnerships and projects.

Founded in 2005, IPTC is the flagship multi-disciplinary technical event in the Eastern Hemisphere. The conference programme and associated industry activities address technology industry issues that challenge industry specialists and management globally. IPTC is sponsored by the American Association of Petroleum Geologists; the European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers; the Society of Exploration Geophysicists; and the Society of Petroleum Engineers. It is focused on disseminating new & current technology, best practices and multi-disciplinary activities to emphasise the importance of the value chain, and maximise asset value.

Speakers will include:

• Amin Nasser, President and CEO, Saudi Aramco

• Mohammed Y. Al-Qahtani, IPTC 2020 Executive Committee Chair, SVP Upstream, Saudi Aramco

• Darren Woods, Chairman and CEO, Exxon Mobil

• Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy, Executive Director, Upstream Directorate, ADNOC

• Lisa Davis, member of the managing board, Siemens AG and CEO Gas and Power, Siemens

• Jeff Miller, chairman and CEO, Halliburton

• Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman & CEO, Total

• Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman, President and CEO, Baker Hughes

• Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee bin Wan Ariffin, President and Group CEO, PETRONAS

• Michael Train, President, Emerson, Chairman, Emerson Automation Solutions

• Peter J. Coleman, CEO and Managing Director, Woodside Energy Ltd.

• Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman, IHS Markit